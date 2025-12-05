Shhyamali De Pens Heartfelt Note After Samantha, Raj’s Wedding

Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Raj Nidimoru, shared a long, emotional note in the wake of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s wedding, expressing gratitude while also revealing a personal challenge she is currently facing.

“I spent a sleepless night tossing and turning, debating, and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish not to acknowledge all the good that is coming to me. I have been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts for many years now. Doing the meditation involves blessing Mother Earth and all persons and beings with peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good,” she wrote.



She added that a friend reminded her that all the positivity she is receiving now is simply energy returning to her. Shhyamali clarified that she has no team or PR handling her page. “I have no team, no PR, no staff or associates managing my page. I am personally responding while dealing with something that needs my full presence.”



She then revealed a deeply personal struggle. “On 9 November, my Jyotish guru was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, which has unfortunately metastasised to multiple parts of the body, including the brain. I am sure you all will understand where my attention must be right now.”



Concluding her note, she appealed to her followers with a simple request: “So, a humble request: please keep this space clean. Thank you... thank you... thank you... May every person, every being be blessed with good health, happiness, prosperity, and spirituality.”



Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s new beginning



The end of 2025 marked a new chapter for Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru. On December 1, the couple tied the knot in a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi abode in Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The two first met in 2021 while working together on ‘The Family Man Season 2’. What began as a professional association gradually grew into a close friendship, eventually blossoming into a relationship and now marriage.