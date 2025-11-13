Shehbaz’s Fiancée Slams Co-Contestants for Body-Shaming on BB 19

Drama outside the Bigg Boss 19 house just intensified as Kashish Aggarwal, fiancée of contestant Shehbaz Badesha, publicly called out Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt for allegedly body-shaming Shehbaz during a recent episode.

In a strongly worded social media post that quickly went viral, Kashish accused the two housemates of making derogatory remarks about Shehbaz’s physical appearance mocking his hair, calling him names like “genda” (hippopotamus), and passing comments that crossed the line of acceptable humor.

Aggarwal didn’t hold back in expressing her disappointment, labeling the incident as a glaring example of hypocrisy and double standards within the Bigg Boss fandom and the house itself.

“Everyone talks about taking a stand against body shaming, but when it happened to Shehbaz, no one said a word,” she wrote, urging Bigg Boss and Salman Khan to address the issue on Weekend Ka Vaar and reprimand those involved.

In her post, Aggarwal emphasized that body-shaming, whether directed at men or women, should not be tolerated in any form, and that silence from fellow contestants and fans only fuels such toxic behavior.

She also pointed out that while housemates and social media users are quick to react when female contestants are targeted, they often ignore similar treatment toward male participants. Her fiery statement read like a wake-up call for the Bigg Boss 19 community, which she accused of selective activism.

“Salman sir has scolded contestants many times for personal attacks, but nothing seems to change,” Aggarwal added, demanding that the show’s makers and host should ensure accountability this time.

The post instantly became the talk of social media, with fans divided over their opinions. While many praised Kashish for standing up for her fiancé and calling out the hypocrisy, others felt she was overreacting, saying that such banter is part of the Bigg Boss game.

However, a significant number of viewers agreed with her sentiment that mocking someone’s physical appearance especially on national television sets a wrong precedent. Many fans also expressed disappointment that the housemates who usually advocate for body positivity remained silent during the incident.

This controversy comes at a time when Bigg Boss 19 has already been making headlines for frequent clashes, intense rivalries, and emotionally charged confrontations. With Shehbaz’s calm demeanor and growing fan base, the attack on his looks felt personal to many of his supporters, who rallied behind Aggarwal online using hashtags like #StandWithShehbaz and #StopBodyShaming.

As the debate rages on, viewers are eagerly waiting to see whether Salman Khan will address the matter during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

For now, Kashish Aggarwal’s powerful message serves as a reminder that body-shaming, regardless of who it’s aimed at, has no place in reality TV or anywhere else. Her bold stand has once again proven that sometimes, the real drama doesn’t just unfold inside the Bigg Boss house, but far beyond its walls.