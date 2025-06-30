Shefali Jariwala's Death: Janhvi Kapoor Backs Actor's Criticism Of Media Coverage

The demise of Shefali Jariwala, the actress-model of Kaanta Laga fame, has been sensationalized by a section of the media. In this regard, actress Janhvi Kapoor has registered her criticism by backing a critical post by her Bollywood colleague, Varun Dhawan.



“Again one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don’t understand why do you have to cover someone’s grief everyone looks so uncomfortable with this how is this benefitting anyone (sic)," Varun wrote, urging the media to understand that this "isn’t the way someone would want their final journey covered."



Janhvi wrote, "Finally, someone said it".



On the work front, Janhvi is associated with the pan-Indian movie Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, it is headlined by Ram Charan. Last year, she romanced Jr NTR in Devara, her first pan-Indian movie.

