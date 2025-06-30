 Top
Home » Entertainment

Shefali Jariwala's Death: Janhvi Kapoor Backs Actor's Criticism Of Media Coverage

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
30 Jun 2025 10:12 AM IST

Janhvi is associated with the pan-Indian movie Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, it is headlined by Ram Charan.

Shefali Jariwalas Death: Janhvi Kapoor Backs Actors Criticism Of Media Coverage
x
Janhvi Kapoor

The demise of Shefali Jariwala, the actress-model of Kaanta Laga fame, has been sensationalized by a section of the media. In this regard, actress Janhvi Kapoor has registered her criticism by backing a critical post by her Bollywood colleague, Varun Dhawan.

“Again one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don’t understand why do you have to cover someone’s grief everyone looks so uncomfortable with this how is this benefitting anyone (sic)," Varun wrote, urging the media to understand that this "isn’t the way someone would want their final journey covered."

Janhvi wrote, "Finally, someone said it".

On the work front, Janhvi is associated with the pan-Indian movie Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, it is headlined by Ram Charan. Last year, she romanced Jr NTR in Devara, her first pan-Indian movie.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
janhvi kapoor 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X