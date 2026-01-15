Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a Laugh Riot

Amid stiff competition from films headlined by Chiranjeevi and Prabhas, young actor Sharwanand has made a successful comeback with the comic caper Nari Nari Naduma Murari, which has struck a chord with audiences. “The film collected around ₹64 lakh on day one, but it is set for a long run,” says a distributor, adding that director Ram Abbaraju, who earlier delivered Samajavaragamana, has once again come up with a solid entertainer.

“The novel conflict between Sharwanand, Sakshi, and Samyuktha has been well received, and the comedy track, which runs consistently across the film, has paid off,” he adds.

Several sequences are neatly written, and the fun moments evoke loud laughter in theatres. Packed with relatable one-liners and comic dialogues, the film has generated multiple laugh-out-loud moments. “Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a madcap entertainer with a refreshing story, and that itself has worked in its favour,” the trade observer points out.

The distributor also believes that the film marks a comeback for producer Anil Sunkara, who had previously suffered losses with Agent and Bhola Shankar. “He has bounced back with a wholesome entertainer. The film is expected to sustain well in theatres beyond the festival holidays, rake in steady revenues, and ensure that Anil ends up counting his earnings,” he concludes.