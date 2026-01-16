Sharwanand, Naveen Polishetty Clash at the Ticket Windows

Young actors Sharwanand and Naveen Polishetty are locking horns at the ticket windows this Sankranti as their respective releases, Naari Naari Naduma Murari and Anaganaga Oka Raju, draw steady crowds across theatres.



“Both films rely heavily on comedy and are appealing to festive audiences,” says a distributor. “Anaganaga Oka Raju is leading the race with collections of over ₹10 crore, while Naari Naari Naduma Murari opened at around ₹3 crore and is expected to pick up momentum in the coming days.”



Despite the presence of big-ticket releases starring Chiranjeevi and Prabhas, new-age actors are also attempting to capitalise on the holiday season and stage a strong comeback. “Sharwanand is aiming for a hat-trick after the successes of Express Raja and Sathamanam Bhavati released during Sankrathii. Similarly, Naari Naari Naduma Murari has all the ingredients of a fun-centric entertainer,” the distributor adds.



He further points out that while Naveen Polishetty’s film banks largely on one-liners and situational humour, Sharwanand’s outing strikes a better balance between comedy and content, giving it the potential for a longer theatrical run.

The festive release is crucial for producers Naga Vamsi and Anil Sunkara, who went ahead with their Sankranti plans despite being offered a limited number of theatres initially. “Family audiences prefer light-hearted entertainers during festivals. Comic capers with a touch of emotion work particularly well during this season,” he notes.

For Sharwanand, who has faced a string of flops in recent years, the film could help him regain lost ground. Naveen Polishetty, meanwhile, continues to remain selective with his projects, maintaining a relatively safe career trajectory, the distributor concludes.

