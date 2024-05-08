Sharwanand has to pull off a miracle with ‘Manamey’?

With many films failing to draw even decent openings this summer, young actor Sharwanand has a tough task on hand and he has to pull off a miracle of sorts. Since his upcoming film ‘Manamey’ has been reportedly made with over Rs 40 crores and it is slated for release on May 17 or 24th. “It is a big task for Sharwanand since he has to draw huge openings to cover big investments,” says a source and adds, "He has to promote the film aggressively and give confidence to audiences to turn up in theatres. Footfalls are depleting, so it is for Sharwanand and team to revive theatre turnout in Telugu states,” he adds.





It is billed to be a romantic drama revolving around Sharwanand, Kirthi Shetty, and Shiva Kandukuri and it was extensively shot in picturesque locales in and around London. "Producers have begun to negotiate with distributors and discussions are underway to close deals for some areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana since producers People Media Factory are satisfied with the final 'output'," he concludes. Due to extensive and elaborate shootings in foreign locales, the much-hyped film 'Manamey' has reportedly breached the Rs 40 crore mark and producers have begun to close business deals. The film being directed by Sriram Aditya has gone over budget. "It was supposed to be wrapped up within Rs 30 crores but now it has crossed Rs 40 crores after shooting at picturesque locales in London, Scotland, and Austria," adds a source.