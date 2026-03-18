Women in Imitiaz Ali Films Are the Story: Sharvari Wagh

Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, has lauded Imtiaz Ali’s films and his characterization of women in his films. She lauds him, mentioning his filmography, his filmmaking style, and his portrayal of women.

The film ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali and also co-written by him. Imtiaz’s films are unlike other commercial films; they are known to have flawed characters where men are on a quest to search for themselves. Apart from themes of despair, love, loneliness, and flawed male protagonists on the quest for self-discovery, he is also known to portray powerful female characters on screen.

Actress Sharvari Wagh is set to be the leading lady of Imtiaz’s latest film. In a recent interview, she appreciated her director and stated that Imtiaz’s films tend to have women defined by their depth and individuality.

Sharvari said, “I think being an Imtiaz Ali heroine means stepping into a space where the lines between the character and your own heart begin to blur in the most beautiful way. Imtiaz sir has given us such incredible heroines that we have all loved for so many years. To be his choice as the leading lady in Main Vaapas Aaunga is truly a dream come true moment for me. That he sees me as a leading lady in his vision when actors like Alia, Deepika, Kareena, Anushka, and others have worked with him, is such a big validation of my work and my passion towards my craft and cinema”.

She further mentioned, “His women have never been just parts of a story; they are the story. When I think of Geet Dhillon from Jab We Met, there’s this uninhibited joy and fearlessness, but also a quiet resilience when life doesn’t go as planned. Tara Maheshwari in Tamasha - she carries so much depth, love, and emotional courage, holding space for someone else’s brokenness while navigating her own truth. In Highway, Alia Bhatt as Veera is so raw, unfiltered, and achingly real. Her transformation from a sheltered young woman to someone who confronts her deepest traumas is portrayed with remarkable honesty. I have been inspired by all of them, and it’s incredible to be shaped and mentored by Imtiaz Ali because I think I have become a better actor and a human”.

“To be part of his legacy is both humbling and deeply personal. It’s not about fitting into a mold but about letting go of one. It asks you to be vulnerable in a way that’s sometimes uncomfortable, to sit with silences, contradictions, longing - all the things we’re often taught to hide, and in doing that, you don’t just grow as an actor, you grow as a person. For me, it feels like being trusted with something very intimate - like being allowed into a world where emotions aren’t simplified or beautified but truly felt. It changes how you approach your craft because suddenly it’s not about performing perfectly, it’s about being truthfully present. I think that kind of storytelling stays with you, it shapes your choices, your voice and the kind of stories you want to tell going forward”, she added.

Be it Geet Dhillon from Jab We Met, Veera from Highway, or Tara Maheshwari from Tamasha, Imtiaz’s films tend to portray women with a strong sense of identity, often even challenging the male lead. This is in contrast to many Mainstream commercial Indian films were women are often portrayed as subservient to the male protagonist and being secondary to him.

‘Main Vaapis Aonga’ also marks Imtiaz’s second collaboration with Actor and Singer Diljit Dosanjh. Their last film together was the Netflix film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.

The teaser of ‘Main Vaapas Aonga’ has an ensemble star cast starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film seems like a love-story period drama, with viewers speculating that it has the backdrop of partition. The recently dropped teaser showcased jaw-dropping and picturesque visuals, along with the perfect melodic score by AR Rehman. ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ is set to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.



This article is written by Satvik AVP, an intern with Deccan Chronicle.