Sharon Stone: How the Birthday Girl Continues to Serve a Masterclass in Ageless Cool

13 March 2026 8:02 AM IST

Today, the legendary Sharon Stone celebrates her 68th birthday. While many in Hollywood are busy chasing the next fleeting trend, the 'Basic Instinct' star has spent decades refining a "less is more" philosophy that has cemented her status as a global style icon. From the daring "gamine" pixie cuts that frame her iconic features to the sharp, tailored pantsuits that command every red carpet, Stone's look is a masterclass in confidence over conformity. Here are 5 ageless styling tips from the birthday queen herself to help you channel your inner star:

The power of the signature chop Sharon Stone has made the pixie cut her trademark, proving that short hair is the ultimate anti-aging tool. Shorter cuts highlight facial features like high cheekbones and a defined jawline.

Tailoring is your best friend If there is one outfit Stone owns, it's the tailored pantsuit. She's recently turned heads in everything from a shimmering gold sequin three-piece to a "jaw-dropping" crimson ensemble at the 2025 Fashion Awards.

Embrace the 'define your style' concept One of Stone's most famous fashion moments was wearing a Gap button-down shirt with a Vera Wang ball skirt to the Oscars. Stone frequently mixes mass-market brands with high-end designer pieces, proving that pragmatic glamour is far more interesting than head-to-toe couture.

Let the clavicles do the talking Stone knows exactly which parts of the body are the most "age-resistant." She favors necklines that show a glimpse of the shoulder or collarbone, think boat necks, V-necks, or floppy, unzipped collars.

Prioritize assertive subtlety. Her style isn't about being loud; it's about being certain. Stone relies on a roster of classics: white shirts, silky blouses, and soft jewel tones like pearly greys and creams. She avoids zany experiments and sticks to what works: glowy skin, a sheer red lip, and always, a pair of statement sunglasses.

