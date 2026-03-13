Sharon Stone: How the Birthday Girl Continues to Serve a Masterclass in Ageless Cool

Today, the legendary Sharon Stone celebrates her 68th birthday. While many in Hollywood are busy chasing the next fleeting trend, the 'Basic Instinct' star has spent decades refining a "less is more" philosophy that has cemented her status as a global style icon. From the daring "gamine" pixie cuts that frame her iconic features to the sharp, tailored pantsuits that command every red carpet, Stone's look is a masterclass in confidence over conformity. Here are 5 ageless styling tips from the birthday queen herself to help you channel your inner star:



The power of the signature chop Sharon Stone has made the pixie cut her trademark, proving that short hair is the ultimate anti-aging tool. Shorter cuts highlight facial features like high cheekbones and a defined jawline.



Tailoring is your best friend If there is one outfit Stone owns, it's the tailored pantsuit. She's recently turned heads in everything from a shimmering gold sequin three-piece to a "jaw-dropping" crimson ensemble at the 2025 Fashion Awards.



Embrace the 'define your style' concept One of Stone's most famous fashion moments was wearing a Gap button-down shirt with a Vera Wang ball skirt to the Oscars. Stone frequently mixes mass-market brands with high-end designer pieces, proving that pragmatic glamour is far more interesting than head-to-toe couture.



Let the clavicles do the talking Stone knows exactly which parts of the body are the most "age-resistant." She favors necklines that show a glimpse of the shoulder or collarbone, think boat necks, V-necks, or floppy, unzipped collars.



Prioritize assertive subtlety. Her style isn't about being loud; it's about being certain. Stone relies on a roster of classics: white shirts, silky blouses, and soft jewel tones like pearly greys and creams. She avoids zany experiments and sticks to what works: glowy skin, a sheer red lip, and always, a pair of statement sunglasses.

