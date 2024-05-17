Sharib Hashmi unveils poster of his upcoming heartwarming drama Malhar

Sharib Hashmi, known for his role in The Family Man, has unveiled the first look poster and release date for his upcoming film, Malhar. The movie promises a heartwarming exploration of unconventional friendship, selfless love, and unbreakable bonds.





The poster showcases a stellar cast, including Anjali Patil, Rishi Saxena, Shrinivas Pokale, Vinayak Potdar, Mohammad Samad, and Akshata Acharya, hinting at the diverse tapestry of emotions the film aims to portray. It is slated to release on May 31, 2024 in cinemas.

Directed by Vishal Kumbhar and produced by Praful Pasad under the banner of V Motion Pictures, Malhar offers a captivating narrative that transcends traditional storytelling. The film delves into the complexities of relationships that challenge societal norms and expectations. It explores the essence of true friendship, forged in adversity and enduring through life's challenges.





Both Hashmi and Patil expressed their excitement about the project. Hashmi stated, "Being part of such a compelling story brings immense satisfaction as an actor. I'm incredibly proud to be involved in this film under Vishal's direction. It's a multifaceted project that gives voice to a range of perspectives, and Vishal's masterful direction has been truly inspiring."

Echoing Hashmi's sentiment, Anjali Patil, known for her work in Newton and Kalaa, shared, "Elated doesn't even begin to describe how I feel! It's a rare privilege as an actor to be part of such a captivating story. I'm incredibly proud to be involved in this film directed by the talented Vishal. It's a multifaceted project that explores a range of themes, and Vishal's masterful direction has allowed a multitude of voices to be heard."



Malhar promises to be a unique and heartfelt cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impression on audiences.