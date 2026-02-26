Shanmukh Jaswanth Shares Engagement Photos

Shanmukh Jaswanth needs no introduction; he gained widespread recognition through the hit web series Software Developer and his later stint on Bigg Boss Telugu. The actor is now officially engaged to Vaishnavi Chodisetti.



​Shanmukh shared the happy news on Instagram with a series of photos, captioned simply: "God's Plan Revealed." Since the announcement, congratulations have been pouring in from friends, family, and fans alike. The YouTuber is yet to announce his wedding date.



​Previously, Shanmukh was in a high-profile relationship with social media influencer Deepthi Sunaina, making headlines when she publicly announced their breakup.

On the professional front, he is currently busy filming his upcoming ETV Win offering, Leela Vinodam. Premaku Namaskaram is another of his upcoming movies.

