ShameOnYouRanveerSingh Trends on X But Here’s What Ranveer Really Meant

X is on fire today as #ShameOnYouRanveerSingh shot rapidly into the top trends, with thousands of users responding to apparently some controversial statement by Ranveer Singh. What many thought was a slight or an uncalled-for comment snowballed into outrage. But a closer look at the actor's original words paints a very different picture-one rooted in admiration rather than disrespect.

The trend reportedly started after a short, out-of-context clip surfaced and made it look like Ranveer had dismissed or criticized South star Rishab. Full footage from that very interaction tells an entirely different story. Ranveer was, in fact, showing immense appreciation for Rishab's art and said he "would love to collaborate with him sometime" because of his raw filmmaking, unique cinematic vision, and rooted approach to making films.

In the complete interview, Ranveer spoke with excitement about the rise of regional cinema and how artists like Rishab bring fresh energy to Indian films. He explained that their styles vary, but that's exactly why collaboration would be exciting. He also pointed out the commitment Rishab has to authenticity and dubbed him "a director who makes you feel the soul of the story."

Unfortunately, this internet penchant for jumping to conclusions turned a positive comment into controversy. As reactions poured in, fans came forward with a clarification of the context, sharing the complete clip and defending the actor. Voices began correcting the narrative within hours, urging people not to misinterpret Ranveer's enthusiasm.

Of course, this isn’t the first celebrity to get into trouble over selectively edited content, and it probably won’t be the last. But in this case, the misunderstanding is quickly clearing and what remains is Ranveer Singh’s genuine desire to work with a filmmaker he clearly respects.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College.