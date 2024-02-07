Shailesh, Vishwak Sen to team up for cop drama?

New- age director Shailesh Kolanu who failed to impress with his latest offering ‘Saindhav’, is reportedly planning to go back to his favourite cop dramas to revive his winning habit. “He will be teaming up with young actor Vishwak Sen to recreate the magic of ‘HIT’ since investigative cop stories are his forte,” says a source and adds, “He was bit upset with poor response for ‘Saindhav’ since he was hoping to make a mark with something different from his usual realistic stories but he was tad disappointed,” he adds.

Actually, Shailesh had to team up with reigning star Nani for “HIT 3’, but it has to be deferred since Nani is busy with prior commitments, so he would be joining hands with Vishwak Sen in all possibility. “Both share a great rapport and have good understanding too. They could come together since Shailesh is adept in etching out young protagonist roles since he is also quite young and it would be another hard hitting cop drama, ” he adds.

Shailesh would have been happy when he joined hands with seasoned star Venkatesh for ‘Saindhav’ since it would push his career few notches up as he was working with a top-rung hero, but the clichéd action adventure tanked at the box office and marked first failure for young director.