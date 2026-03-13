Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika-starrer 'Cocktail 2' To Release On June 19

Homi Adajania's "Cocktail 2", starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to release in theatres on June 19.A follow-up to the director's 2012 directorial "Cocktail", the film is written by Luv Ranjan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his production banner Maddock Films.

The makers of "Cocktail 2" shared the announcement by uploading the posters from the film with the lead actors, which had the release date written over them.





The first look of the film will be unveiled in theatres on March 18 during the paid preview shows of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

"Cocktail 2" also reunites Kapoor and Sanon, who have previously worked together in "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya". The film will be the first collaboration for Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Shahid was recently seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, and Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama The Girlfriend, for which she bagged the Telangana Gaddar film award 2025 for the best actress. Kriti Sanon appeared in Tere Ishk Mein.

Adajania's "Cocktail" was led by Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. It featured the love triangle between the three leads. The film was well-received at the box office and collected over Rs 120 crore. Adajania is known for films such as "Being Cyrus", "Finding Fanny", "Angrezi Medium", "Murder Mubaarak" and series "Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo".