Shah Rukh Khan's Powerful Cameo in Jailer 2 Is Almost Confirmed

Rajinikanth is all set to appear in Jailer 2, which is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. If the latest reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a guest appearance in Jailer 2; he is likely to shoot his part in March this year.

SRK will join the sets of Jailer 2 in March, and as only his portion is left to film, his shoot will wrap up the production of the sequel.



Nora Fatehi is likely to perform a special dance number in the film. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar will be returning to reprise their characters in Jailer 2.



The Jawan and Pathan actor will next be seen in King (as a hero), which is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Raghav Juyal, among others, and it will hit the big screens on December 24, 2026.

