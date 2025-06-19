Exclusive: SRK Gives Nod To Mythri Movie Makers?

In a move that’s likely to shake up the Bollywood-Tollywood equation, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly taken an advance from top Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers, hinting at a potential collaboration on a big-ticket entertainer.



After scoring massive back-to-back blockbusters with Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan was in talks with Mythri, a banner known for its grand productions and commercial hits. “Shah Rukh Khan has accepted an advance amount from Mythri Movie Makers last week and has assured them that he would do a film with them,” reveals a reliable source.



The actor is believed to be impressed with Mythri’s lavish production values and aggressive promotional strategies—something he witnessed first-hand with the buzz around their last pan-India release 'Pushpa: The Rule.' Their Bollywood debut, Jaat, also reportedly caught SRK’s attention with its mass appeal and presentation of Sunny Deol in an action avatar..



Having already worked with Telugu heavyweights like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Mahesh Babu, Mythri Movie Makers is now looking to expand into Hindi cinema with full force. “They’re known for mounting superstar-driven films with top-tier directors without compromising on quality or budgets. With multiple blockbusters under their belt, they’re now poised to give established Bollywood banners a run for their money,” the source adds. Mythri also recently ventured into Kollywood with Good Bad & Ugly starring Ajith Kumar, proving their cross-industry ambition is no fluke.



While director Sukumar—who shares a close rapport with the Mythri team—is one of the names being considered to helm the SRK-starrer, the production house is said to be exploring a few more options. “The director will be finalized mutually by SRK and the producers, as they want him to be completely at ease with the vision and team,” says the source and adds, “Their search is on for a leading director and actress to kickstart their ambitious movie with SRK.”

