Shah Rukh Khan Wins First National Award for Best Actor

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has achieved a long-awaited milestone by winning the National Award for Best Actor for his 2023 release Jawan. With a career spanning over three decades, this marks his first National Award, recognizing a performance that was widely acclaimed by both audiences and critics.

Shah Rukh attended the 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu presented him with the prestigious honour. Jawan, featuring Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara in pivotal roles, showcased Shah Rukh’s versatile acting and extraordinary screen presence. From performing breathtaking stunts to delivering nuanced emotional moments, the actor’s performance captivated millions, making this recognition truly well-deserved.

Reflecting on his recent work, Shah Rukh made a special appearance in his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Bands of Bollywood, which generated significant excitement among fans. Looking ahead, Shah Rukh is gearing up for his next big project, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, also featuring his daughter Suhana Khan and a reunion with Deepika Padukone, is slated for a 2026 release and has already created massive anticipation.

The National Award for Jawan is not just a personal milestone for Shah Rukh but a celebration of his enduring contribution to Indian cinema, marking another historic moment in the career of one of Bollywood’s most beloved superstars.