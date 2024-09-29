I can’t match Allu Arjun sir’s swag: SRK

The IIFA 2024 event at Yas Island, Abu Dubai was a star-studded affair. The second day saw the Etihad Arena packed with Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan himself hosting the awards night. From Rekha and Hema Malini to Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, the front row was occupied by all the industry people.

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his witty one liners and also sarcasm. So when he takes the stage, one can expect fireworks. So on Day 2 of IIFA, SRK and Vicky Kaushal held the audience in rapt attention with their fun banter.

At one point, Vicky was seen pulling the leg of SRK by reminding him of all the flop movies he did. But SRK said he had also rejected a few movies which went on to become blockbusters. Vicky asked why he said no to Pushpa, SRK replied, “One, I can’t match the swag of Allu Arjun sir,” drawing cheers from the audience.

Thereafter, the King Khan also tried to groove to the famous item number from Pushpa, “Oo antava” saying he would not have been able to pull off a song like that!

Venkatesh who came to hand over an award asked SRK, if he would have done “Anari” if it was offered to him, SRK in his usual witty way said, “No. I am way too educated for the role!”