Shah Rukh Khan to Narrate Lion King Fireworks Show on Disney Adventure Cruise

New Delhi: Disney Adventure is set to make a grand splash as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will lend his voice to the fireworks show, "The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky", during the cruise's inaugural sail in Singapore on March 10.Khan, according to Disney Cruise Line's announcement on Tuesday, will lend his inimitable voice and storytelling power to the Disney Adventure, the latest ship in Disney Cruise Line's fleet, leading guests on a heartwarming journey.

"'The Lion King' will always hold a special place in my heart, and its timeless messages of bravery and hope continue to resonate across generations. With my family and I having been a part of this incredible story before, narrating this new reimagining feels like a full-circle moment and a true passion project.

"''The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky' is a tribute to the power of family and community and perfectly mirrors the magic that those vacationing onboard the Disney Adventure will experience. I can't wait for fans and families to join in this beautiful celebration of the circle of life," said Khan, who has voiced Mufasa in the Hindi-language version of Disney's "The Lion King" (2019) and "Mufasa" (2024).

Based on one of Disney's most beloved films, "The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky" will invite families and friends to gather atop the ship to marvel at the extraordinary symphony of stunning pyrotechnics, dramatic lighting, and iconic music.

Besides being in for a visual treat, guests onboard can also expect to be taken on a vibrant musical journey as the show will feature beloved songs from The Lion King films, including "Circle of Life," "Hakuna Matata," "He Lives in You," and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?".

The musical score for the show will be brought to life with original arrangements of songs recorded by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, featuring the unique harmonies of the Ndlovu Youth Choir from South Africa.

"Welcoming Shah Rukh Khan as the narrator of the all-new 'The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky' fireworks show brings a unique and meaningful addition to the guest experience on the Disney Adventure.

"As we introduce Disney Cruise Line to the region, collaborating with a talent who has long been part of iconic Disney storytelling and is widely recognised across Asia and beyond allows us to bring this beloved story to life in a new and exciting way that resonates with our guests," said Sarah Fox, vice-president and regional general manager, Southeast Asia, Disney Cruise Line.

"The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky", she added, will be featured on select evenings at sea, during both three-night and four-night voyages.

The Disney Adventure is Disney Cruise Line's first ship to homeport in Asia. It is scheduled to sail on three- and four-night voyages designed with only days at sea and something for everyone to enjoy onboard, from entertainment, to dining, to exciting retail offerings and more.