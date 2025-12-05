Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol Unveil DDLJ Statue in London

Statue Design and Location: The life-sized bronze sculpture recreates the film's early moment when Raj and Simran first brush past each other unknowingly on a London street, capturing their youthful energy and serendipitous connection . It stands on the eastern terrace outside the Odeon cinema in Leicester Square, a bustling hub for film premieres and tourism . Crafted by sculptors Glynn Andrews and Jo Kirk, the statue symbolizes DDLJ's enduring global appeal and its romantic narrative set against iconic London landmarks .

Unveiling Ceremony Despite chilly rain, hundreds of fans gathered as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol pulled the cover off the statue amid cheers and music from the film's soundtrack . Key attendees included; Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani and Heart of London Business Alliance chief Ros Morgan, who highlighted the area's commitment to cinematic history . Khan reflected on DDLJ as a "pure heart" project promoting love beyond borders, while Kajol shared it felt like "a bit of our own past coming back," evoking nostalgia for the cast and crew .

DDLJ's Cultural Impact Directed by Aditya Chopra, DDLJ revolutionized Indian cinema with its blend of romance, family values, and diaspora themes, becoming the longest-running film worldwide still screening daily at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theater after 30 years . Leicester Square features prominently as the protagonists' chance encounter spot, with other filming locations like King's Cross station, Tower Bridge, Hyde Park, and Horseguards Avenue enhancing its London connection . The event launches year-long anniversary festivities, including a recent stage musical in Manchester, underscoring the film's influence on Bollywood's international legacy .