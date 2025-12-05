Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol Unveil DDLJ Statue in London
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled a bronze statue of their characters Raj and Simran from the iconic 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) on December 4, 2025, in London's Leicester Square, celebrating the movie's 30th anniversary . This permanent installation is the first for an Indian film in the prestigious "Scenes in the Square" trail, joining statues from global hits like Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington, and Singin' in the Rain .
Statue Design and Location: The life-sized bronze sculpture recreates the film's early moment when Raj and Simran first brush past each other unknowingly on a London street, capturing their youthful energy and serendipitous connection . It stands on the eastern terrace outside the Odeon cinema in Leicester Square, a bustling hub for film premieres and tourism . Crafted by sculptors Glynn Andrews and Jo Kirk, the statue symbolizes DDLJ's enduring global appeal and its romantic narrative set against iconic London landmarks .
Unveiling Ceremony Despite chilly rain, hundreds of fans gathered as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol pulled the cover off the statue amid cheers and music from the film's soundtrack . Key attendees included; Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani and Heart of London Business Alliance chief Ros Morgan, who highlighted the area's commitment to cinematic history . Khan reflected on DDLJ as a "pure heart" project promoting love beyond borders, while Kajol shared it felt like "a bit of our own past coming back," evoking nostalgia for the cast and crew .
DDLJ's Cultural Impact Directed by Aditya Chopra, DDLJ revolutionized Indian cinema with its blend of romance, family values, and diaspora themes, becoming the longest-running film worldwide still screening daily at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theater after 30 years . Leicester Square features prominently as the protagonists' chance encounter spot, with other filming locations like King's Cross station, Tower Bridge, Hyde Park, and Horseguards Avenue enhancing its London connection . The event launches year-long anniversary festivities, including a recent stage musical in Manchester, underscoring the film's influence on Bollywood's international legacy .
