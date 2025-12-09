Shah Rukh Khan Featured in List of New York Times' 67 Most Stylish People

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made it to the list of 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 released by the New York Times.

The names of other celebrities included Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, A$AP Rocky, Vivian Wilson, Nicole Scherzinger, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Lawrence, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cole Escola and Noah Wyle among others.