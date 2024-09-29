Shah Rukh best actor, Rani Mukerji best actress, Animal best picture at IIFA Awards

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan bagged the trophy of Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 'Jawan' at IIFA 2024 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.He received the award for his action-packed performance in 'Jawan', which also starred Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi.While receiving his award, SRK touched the feet of filmmaker Mani Ratnam and gave a warm hug to AR Rahman. This gesture of King Khan won the hearts of his fans once again.Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji bagged the Best Actress award in a Leading Role for bringing exceptional depth and emotion to her heart-wrenching portrayal in the film 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway'.Rani Mukerji played the character of an immigrant mother, who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children.'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway', directed by Ashima Chibber, is the story of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the film.In her acceptance speech, Rani said, "It feels incredible to be standing here, receiving the best actor award in the midst of such a warm and wonderful audience and my friends and colleagues from my fraternity for one of the most special films of my career."Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed "Animal" walked away with trophies in best picture, best director and supporting actor categories.Here is the winners list:* Best picture: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga -- Animal* Direction: Vidhu Vinod Chopra -- 12th Fail* Performance in a leading role (female): Rani Mukerji -- Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway* Performance in a leading role (male): Shah Rukh Khan -- Jawan* Performance in a supporting role (female): Shabana Azmi -- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani* Performance in a supporting role (male): Anil Kapoor -- Animal* Performance in a negative role: Bobby Deol -- Animal* Music direction: Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar -- Animal* Playback singer (male): Bhupinder Babbal (Arjan Vailly) -- Animal* Playback singer (female): Shilpa Rao (Chaleya) -- JawanIIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.