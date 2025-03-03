Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Returns to Theatres on March 7

Marking the incredible 15-year journey of National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao in the Hindi film industry, his beloved romantic drama Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is set for a grand theatrical re-release on March 7, 2025.





Presented and distributed by Deepak Mukut under his banner Soham Rockstar Entertainment and produced by Vinod Bachchan under Soundrya Productions, the film, directed by Ratnaa Sinha, originally released in 2017, remains a cherished love story that continues to resonate with audiences—especially during the ongoing wedding season.





Speaking about the special re-release, director Ratnaa Sinha shared, “Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana was released in 2017 and gradually found a place in audiences’ hearts. For that, I will always be grateful. I’ve met people who have watched it more than 25 times, which truly shows the deep connection they feel with Sattu and Arti, played by Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda. I am immensely thankful to Vinod Bachchan for giving me the opportunity to discover the director in me, and to audiences for the overwhelming love they’ve shown for the film.”





Producer Vinod Bachchan added, “Cinema is all about timeless storytelling, and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is proof of that. Rajkummar’s performance struck a chord with audiences, and as he completes 15 years in the industry, we wanted to celebrate this milestone in a meaningful way. This film holds a special place in our hearts, and we’re thrilled to bring it back to theatres for audiences to relive its magic.”





Presenter and distributor Deepak Mukut also shared his excitement, saying, “Rajkummar Rao’s cinematic journey has been nothing short of inspiring. From indie gems to mainstream hits, he has carved a unique niche for himself. We are excited to reintroduce this cult favorite to a new generation of moviegoers while giving longtime fans a chance to experience it once again on the big screen.”