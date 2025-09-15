‘Severance,’ ‘The Studio’ Lead Early Wins at 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

NEW YORK — The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are being handed out Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Early winners include Seth Rogen, Jean Smart and Katherine LaNasa. Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower were early winners for their roles in “Severance.”

“Severance” entered the ceremony as the top overall nominee. Apple TV+ has the two most nominated shows, “Severance” and “The Studio.”

Comedian Nate Bargatze is a first-time host.

The Emmy Awards air live on CBS. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers may stream the show live. Standard Paramount+ subscribers can stream it Monday through Sept. 21.

Here’s a list of winners at Sunday’s Emmys:

Actress in a drama series Britt Lower, “Severance”

Supporting actor in a drama series Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Supporting actress in a d rama series Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt'”

Actor in a comedy series Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Actress in a comedy series Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Supporting actress in a comedy series Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”