Seven Unforgettable Characters Only Nawazuddin Siddiqui Could Pull Off

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved a legendary path in Indian cinema, establishing himself as one of the finest actors of our time. With a filmography that is nothing short of a masterclass in acting, Nawaz brings unmatched depth and nuance to every role. If there’s one name that echoes the legacy of icons like Irrfan Khan, it’s his. From gritty crime dramas to tender character pieces, Nawaz has done it all, each time leaving a lasting impact. Whether it’s the intense Faizal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur or the soft-spoken photographer in Photograph, his range is undeniable. Here are 7 unforgettable characters that only Nawazuddin Siddiqui could have brought to life with such brilliance.

Kick



Nawazuddin Siddiqui left a lasting impression as the menacing Shiv Gajra. With his chilling laughter, unhinged expressions, and magnetic screen presence, he turned a typical villain into something unforgettable, proving once again that even in a commercial blockbuster, Nawaz stands out effortlessly.



Gangs of Wasseypur



Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s portrayal of Faizal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur was iconic. He transformed a quiet, brooding son into a cold-blooded gangster with unmatched subtlety and power, delivering one of the most impactful performances in Indian crime cinema.



Haddi



In Haddi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui stunned audiences with his bold and transformative dual role, especially as a transgender character. His nuanced portrayal, emotional depth, and fearless commitment to the role proved his unmatched versatility and cemented his place as a true acting powerhouse.



Sacred Games



Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s role as Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games became a phenomenon. With his intense dialogues, layered emotions, and magnetic screen presence, he made Gaitonde an unforgettable character. His performance turned the gangster into a fan favorite and elevated the entire series.



Raees



In Raees, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played ACP Majmudar, a sharp and witty cop locked in a battle of wits with Shah Rukh Khan’s character. With his razor-sharp dialogue delivery and effortless charisma, Nawaz brought intensity and humor, making the role truly memorable.



Manto



Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivered a hauntingly powerful performance as writer Saadat Hasan Manto. With quiet intensity and raw emotion, he captured the turmoil, brilliance, and rebellious spirit of the literary icon, making it one of his most acclaimed and soulful portrayals.



Photograph



Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrayed Rafi, a soft-spoken street photographer with a deeply emotional core. His restrained performance, filled with silent longing and vulnerability, brought quiet beauty to the film. Nawaz captured Rafi’s simplicity and depth, making the character incredibly real and touching.

