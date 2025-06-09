Select List Of Winners At The 2025 Tony Awards

New York:Here are select winners at the 2025 Tony Awards, in reverse order of announcement.

Actress in a featured role in a musical: Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club) Actress in a featured role in a play: Kara Young (Purpose) Actor in a featured role in a musical: Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical) Actor in a featured role in a play: Francis Jue (Yellow Face) Actress in a leading role in a play: Sarah Snook (The Picture of Dorian Gray) Original score: Maybe Happy Ending (Music: Will Aronson, Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park) Costume design of a musical: Paul Tazewell (Death Becomes Her) Costume design of a play: Marg Horwell (The Picture of Dorian Gray) Choreography: Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Buena Vista Social Club) Book of a musical: Will Aronson and Hue Park (Maybe Happy Ending)