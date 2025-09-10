Seerat Kapoor wows In A Floor Length Tulle Sequin Gown Serving Hollywood Glam

Actress Seerat Kapoor once again proved why she reigns as a true red-carpet queen at the prestigious SIIMA Awards 2025 in Dubai. Known for her impeccable fashion sense and bold choices, Seerat stole the spotlight with a look that mesmerized both the audience and the cameras.

Dressed in a floor-sweeping tulle gown from ace couturier Utsav Gupta’s label ‘Howevere’, Seerat dazzled in a head-to-toe metallic masterpiece drenched in mosaic silver sequins. The strapless, backless silhouette with its diamond embellishments, intricate mirror work and cascading sequin drops; created a regal yet modern allure. Every shimmer reflected on her hourglass frame, leaving a breathtaking impression.

The gown’s geometric structure accentuated her curves while a subtle flare at the bottom added graceful movement. Complementing the ensemble, Seerat styled her look with glossy transparent triangle drop earrings, a diamond-studded bracelet and rings that elevated the evening’s dazzling theme.









Her beauty look channeled classic Hollywood glamour with textured waves swept to the side, a soft bronzed radiant base, kohl-rimmed eyes, fluttery lashes and glossy nude lips. The result: Effortless Elegance With Timeless Star Power.









Styled by ace celebrity stylist Anahita Dhawan, Seerat’s ensemble came at a luxury price tag of nearly ₹1 lakh. The gown worth ₹58,000, jewellery ₹25,000 and heels valued at ₹50,000.

https://www.howevere.com/product/6880335c09f9ad94087c14fe

Time and again, Seerat Kapoor has delivered unforgettable fashion moments and her SIIMA 2025 appearance only reinforced her status as one of the industry’s most stylish icons; setting new benchmarks for the red-carpet glam.

On the work front, Seerat is gearing up for her upcoming Pan-India release, Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam, a gripping psychological thriller opposite veteran JD Chakravarthi. The teaser has already taken the internet by storm, promising a film that’s set to redefine the genre.