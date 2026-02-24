Seedhe Maut’s SMX Tour Rocks BITS Pilani Hyderabad at Pearl ’26

Hyderabad: Indian hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut set the stage on fire with a high-energy performance at the BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus on February 22 as part of the Pearl 2026 cultural fest.

Known for popular tracks like Nanchaku, Hola Amigo, and Luka Chippi, and acclaimed albums such as Lunch Break, Nayaab, and their recent release DL91M, the duo enjoys a massive following among hip-hop enthusiasts and youth across the country. Their influence on Desi hip-hop over the past decade has cemented their place as one of the leading rap acts in India.

The concert was part of their SMX Tour, marking 10 years of Seedhe Maut’s journey in the Indian hip-hop scene. The tour celebrates their music, artistic evolution, and contribution to the genre.

The event, held at the campus auditorium from 6 pm onwards, witnessed a turnout of over 15,000 attendees, making it one of the biggest highlights of Pearl ’26. The show was completely sold out, with fans packing the venue and cheering throughout the performance.

Adding to the excitement, noted singer Mohit Chauhan also performed at the fest, making it a memorable evening for music lovers.

This marks Seedhe Maut’s second major performance in Hyderabad in recent months, following another fiery show in December. The Delhi-NCR rap duo received a grand reception in the City of Nawabs, with fans turning up in large numbers to celebrate a decade of their music and legacy.

This article is written by Satvik MVP, an intern with Deccan Chronicle