See Photos: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika’s Wedding Guest List

​Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations, with the couple recently spotted arriving in Udaipur. Joining them in the city are celebrities including Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba, Shravya Varma, Rahul Ravindran, and Ashika Ranganath.



​The couple also unveiled their very own cricket tournament, titled the ‘Virosh Premier League,’ organized exclusively for their friends and family.



​Vijay and Rashmika are set to tie the knot this Thursday, February 26, at ITC Mementos, Udaipur. More celebrities are expected to arrive today, as the guest list reportedly includes around 100 invitees.



​"Our dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves—you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'," the couple shared in a joint statement on Sunday, confirming the wedding.



The pair previously got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3 last year at the actor's home in Hyderabad.















