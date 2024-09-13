Sector 36’s electrifying album drops with a bang ahead of its release

As the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated release of the crime thriller Sector 36, starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, the excitement in the air is set to soar even higher with its electrifying album release. Delivering a striking blend of intense devotion, raw emotion, and contemporary soundscapes, each track is carefully crafted to mirror the film’s gripping narrative. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, the film has already stirred buzz among the fans with its banger track ‘Dumroo’. The four-track album brings together a diverse group of talented musicians who have seamlessly captured the energy and essence of the story, pulling listeners into the world of high-stakes crime and suspense.



The first trackDumroo, sung by Mohit Chauhan and Anupam Amod, composed by Dhunkey, released earlier this week, has received an overwhelming response, with its thunderous beats and devotional chants. Following the lineup of equally intense songs, Saaya, composed, produced, and sung by Kanishk Seth, lyrics by Yashwardhan Goswami, captures the film’s underlying tension. Another standout, Maan Kafira, sung by Amit Mishra, composed by Gourav Dasgupta and lyrics by Farhan Memon, channels inner conflict with a blend of rebellious spirit and soulful melody. Rounding off the album isRuan, sung by the ethereal Kamakshi Khanna, and additional vocals by Savera. The track, composed and produced by OAFF and Savera, and penned by Sameer Rahat, delves into themes of despair, fear, and inner turmoil.

“Creating ‘Saaya’ was a deeply fulfilling experience. This song speaks to that part of us we often ignore - the shadows we carry within. Composing this song gave me the space to explore a sound that feels meditative yet modern, reflecting the inner search for meaning. This song is close to my heart as it reflects intense feelings, suspense and passion that I hope resonates with every listener,” added Kanishk Seth while talking about ‘Saaya’.

Delving into the depth of their track ‘Ruan’, OAFF and Savera expressed, “With ‘Ruan’, we wanted to capture the quiet strength that comes with vulnerability. Kamakshi’s voice brought that to life in a way that was both tender and powerful. Sameer Rahat's evocative lyrics really brought out the atmosphere of the film and we hope the track speaks to the heart.”

The album is a collection of songs that will take you on an emotional and spiritual journey, pulsating with energy, devotion, and human depth. Prepare to be captivated by the rhythms and emotions of Sector 36, where every beat tells a story and every note heightens the suspense. Don't miss out on this thrilling experience, available exclusively on Netflix starting September 13, 2024.