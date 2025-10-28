First Auditions, Big Breaks, Bollywood Dreams - Sahher Bambba Steps Into Spotlight

Arriving in Mumbai in 2017 with just one goal -to act, Sahher Bambba is now turning heads with her role as Karishma Talwar in Aryan Khan’s Bads of Bollywood. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sahher talks about landing her first big projects, sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Imran Hashmi, meeting Shah Rukh Khan, and the fun energy on set. With a love for Kathak, reading, and exploring every genre, Sahher is rapidly emerging as one of Bollywood’s most exciting young talents.

How did you get into acting, and how did you land your roles in movies and OTT projects?

I came to the city in 2017. Ever since I was a child, it’s been my only dream to be part of the film industry as an actor. I was inspired by so many actors growing up, and that’s exactly what I wanted to do. I never had a plan B. I came to Mumbai telling my parents, “Let me do my college here for three years, and simultaneously let me figure out if I’m even cut out for this.”

I started auditioning, and the first few months were just trying to understand the city and how auditions worked. I was staying all the way in Churchgate, so figuring out how to get to Andheri, where most auditions happened, took some time.

Fortunately, I did crack some auditions and got some work. Then COVID happened, and I went back to Shimla, my hometown, to stay with my family for almost two years before returning to Mumbai.

It hasn’t been an easy ride. The “Bads of Bollywood” opportunity came at a time when I was auditioning for many projects, but nothing was materializing. I would make it to shortlists, second or third rounds, and then be told someone else got the role. I was in a dejected phase.

In 2022, the casting directors of "Bads of Bollywood" reached out and encouraged me to audition. In my heart, I thought, “This is too good to be true.” But here we are, and it all panned out in the best way possible.

Since you have worked in both OTT and movies, what do you think is the difference between the two mediums in terms of storytelling, audience reach, and preparation?

I think OTT allows you to really explore your characters because there’s more screen time and multiple episodes. Other than that, the acting process is similar. Whether it’s a movie or an OTT show, you’re still playing the character in the same way.

I’m very happy with OTT, especially after COVID. It’s giving actors like me more opportunities. Interesting movies are being made, and equally interesting shows are coming out.

Do you prepare differently for an OTT show versus a movie?

Not really. From an acting perspective, the process is similar. You think about the character’s backstory, read the script multiple times, and analyze the scenes and subtext. The process remains the same. On OTT, you get to explore the character’s journey a bit more than in a film, but performance-wise, it’s similar.

How do you take up a role? Do you research the script, go by instinct, follow direction, or still audition for roles?

So far, I haven’t had a variety of options. I auditioned for projects and was chosen for them. With "Bads of Bollywood," I didn’t even think twice. It was a Red Chillies production directed by Aryan Khan. I was more than happy to be part of the project in any capacity.

What drove you to take the role of Karishma Talwar in Bads of Bollywood?

Karishma Talwar was the character I auditioned for; I didn’t audition for any other part. That was the only role given to me to audition for, and luckily, things worked out.

You shared screen space with Bollywood’s big names. Any special interactions or learnings from them?

Yes, I worked with Imran Hashmi Sir and Salman Sir, both of whom are incredible. I had many conversations with Imran Sir while shooting a scene with Raghav singing *Kaho Na Kaho*. Salman Sir brought amazing energy to the set. One scene was completely impromptu during my birthday party sequence—he walked in, and the hustle on set led to a spontaneous moment that worked beautifully.

Did you meet Shah Rukh Khan during production? How was it?

Yes! I’m the biggest Shah Rukh Khan fan. I’ve seen his movies on repeat and know all the hook steps and dialogues. Meeting him in real life was surreal—he’s even more amazing off-screen. I met him during a pooja at Red Chillies before shooting started. He came up, greeted me warmly, congratulated me on my audition, and gave me a big hug. He’s just so warm, and I’ve had several other interactions with him since.

Whenever a star kidsa debuts, whether it's in direction or acting, there's a lot of public discourse. Since you worked with Aryan Khan and it's his directorial debut, do you think he managed to pull it off?

Aryan is very confident and sure of his material. He’s thorough with every character. Working with him never felt like I was working with a first-time director; it felt like collaborating with someone with decades of experience.

How was it working with Aryan on set?

He’s detail-oriented and very aware as a director. He often enacts scenes the way he wants them. I had a blast working with him and learned so much from the experience.

How was the energy on sets of Bads of Bollywood overall?

The energy was happy and friendly. Aryan and I are in the same age group, so we would jam on ideas and laugh between cuts. He’s hilarious, and that fun energy translated on-screen because we were genuinely enjoying ourselves off-camera.

After working in a period drama and now this series, are there other roles or genres you want to explore?

I’m just starting, and I’m really hungry as an actor. I want to explore every genre and take on a wide variety of roles.

Outside acting, what are your passions and hobbies apart from dancing?

I love dancing, especially Kathak, which I grew up learning in school. I want to get back to practicing it regularly. I also enjoy reading whenever I can, traveling home, and going on walks with family and friends.

Are there any upcoming projects or collaborations you’d like to share?

There are many interesting things coming up that I’ll talk about soon. For now, all I can say is that it’s a fun and exciting time.