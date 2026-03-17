Seat Fillers: The Unsung Volunteers Who Keep Award Shows Looking Packed

Though largely behind the scenes, seat fillers have occasionally drawn attention. One notable instance dates back to 2015, when actor Neil Patrick Harris was seen interacting with seat fillers during an awards ceremony, highlighting their unique position within such high-profile events.

This year, a 22-year-old student from Pittsburgh, Arjun Manjunath, shared his experience as a seat filler at both the Oscars and the Grammys. His account sheds light on the strict guidelines and discipline required for the role.

Seat fillers are typically not allowed to eat or drink during the অনুষ্ঠান, except for water, as they must remain alert and ready to move quickly to vacant seats. However, reports from this year’s Oscars noted a rare exception, where host Conan O’Brien distributed snack boxes to attendees, including seat fillers.

A formal dress code is mandatory. Women are expected to dress elegantly without being overly extravagant, while men must wear dark suits or tuxedos with ties. Despite being surrounded by celebrities, seat fillers are not permitted to initiate conversations with them unless approached first.

Additionally, seat fillers are unpaid volunteers who must cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. They are also required to surrender their mobile phones upon entry and use designated entrances, ensuring that they do not take photos or disrupt the event.

While their role may seem minor, seat fillers are essential to the seamless execution of globally watched award shows, quietly contributing to the illusion of a packed and glamorous audience.

This Article is written by Nag Adithya, A student of Loyola Academy interning with Deccan Chronicle.