Scorsese, DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Join Forces for Gothic Thriller What Happens At Night

Martin Scorsese’s next project, What Happens At Night, is set to bring a gothic psychological thriller to the screen, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence leading the cast. The film is adapted from Peter Cameron’s critically acclaimed ghost-story novel and promises a surreal, dreamlike cinematic experience.

The story follows an unnamed American couple who travel to a remote, snow-blanketed European town to adopt a baby. Their stay at a massive, nearly deserted hotel introduces them to an unsettling ensemble: a flamboyant singer, a corrupt businessman, and a mysterious faith healer — each adding to the town’s ominous and surreal atmosphere.

As the couple navigates the adoption process, the eerie environment and strange encounters begin to distort their reality. Their identities, emotions, and even the foundation of their marriage are challenged as illusion and truth blur. The wife’s struggle with cancer deepens the emotional core of the narrative, weaving themes of fragility, longing, mortality, and meaning into the suspense.

Written by Patrick Marber, the screenplay leans into magical realism and psychological tension, blending subtle supernatural elements with character-driven drama. The tone is expected to echo Scorsese’s earlier work with DiCaprio in Shutter Island—dark, atmospheric, and morally complex.

Produced jointly by Apple Original Films and Studiocanal, the film marks Jennifer Lawrence’s first collaboration with Scorsese, while reuniting DiCaprio with the director once again. Filming is set to begin in early 2026, with expectations already high for a chilling yet emotionally resonant thriller.

This article is authored by Akanksha Sudham, an intern from Deccan Chronicle