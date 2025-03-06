Sci-Fi, Horror & Women’s Day Specials—Watch Mickey 17, The Monkey, Highway, and More!

This week’s movie lineup is packed with diversity. If you love mind-bending sci-fi, Bong Joon Ho is back with his signature futuristic filmmaking in Mickey 17. You also have the option to experience the eerie thrills of The Monkey or uncover the mystery in Kingston, India’s first sea-based horror film. If old favourites are your jam, Kumbalangi Nights, Lootera, Shaadi Mein ZaroorAana and SeethammaVakitloSirimalleChettu are making a big-screen comeback.

With Women’s Day just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to celebrate stories of strength and resilience. Films like Queen, Highway and Fashion bring powerful narratives of courage, self-discovery, and breaking barriers.

Mickey 17

The wait is over—Mickey 17, the latest film from visionary director Bong Joon-ho, is finally here. The South Korean director, known for his sharp storytelling and genre-blending brilliance, has delivered modern classics like Memories of Murder (2003), The Host (2006), Snowpiercer (2013), Okja (2017), and, of course, the Oscar-winning Parasite (2019). Now, he ventures into sci-fi once again with Mickey 17, an adaptation of Edward Ashton's 2022 novel Mickey7.

Robert Pattinson stars as Mickey, an "expendable" crew member sent on a perilous mission to colonise an ice planet. The twist? Every time Mickey dies, he's regenerated with most of his memories intact. But when one version refuses to disappear, things spiral into chaos. Bong's signature dark humour and social commentary promise to make this far more than a typical sci-fi. Pattinson found inspiration for the role in a particularly stubborn dog he once had—one that never learned from its mistakes, no matter how much it was trained. That, in many ways, is Mickey: he lives, dies, and comes back, but only after 17 deaths does he finally understand his fate.

The rest of the cast is equally stacked, featuring Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, and Michael Monroe, adding further weight to an already intriguing concept. With Bong Joon-ho at the helm, expect a thrilling, thought-provoking film unlike anything else in the genre. Watch Mickey 17 on the big screen—it's the kind of cinematic experience that demands to be seen in theatres.

The Monkey

When twin brothers Bill and Hal stumble upon their father's old monkey toy in the attic, they have no idea it will change their lives forever. What starts as an eerie discovery quickly turns into a nightmare, as a series of gruesome deaths follow in its wake. Desperate to escape its curse, the siblings dispose of the toy and move on—only to find that some horrors never truly leave.

Equal parts disturbing and darkly humorous, The Monkey explores the inescapable grip of the past, drenched in blood and eerie nostalgia.

Directed by Osgood Perkins (Longlegs), the film adapts Stephen King's chilling 1980 short story, bringing his signature dread to the screen with a wickedly fun edge. Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, and Christian Convery lead the cast, making this one to watch for genre fans.

Internationally, The Monkey has already generated significant buzz. Anticipation skyrocketed when the trailer dropped, racking up over 100 million views within just 72 hours—making it the most-watched independent horror trailer ever. This overwhelming response is a testament to the film's eerie atmosphere and unshakable grip on audiences.

Coming from the producers of The Conjuring, The Nun, and Saw, expect nerve-shredding tension and blood-soaked thrills. This is one horror experience best seen on the big screen—don't miss The Monkey when it arrives in theatres.

Kingston

In the coastal town of Thoothukudi, the sea is cursed. Fishermen who enter the water never return the same. Some disappear, others meet violent ends, and a few take their own lives under mysterious circumstances. Strange fires and disasters plague the village, but no one knows why. Or, no one dares to find out until one man does.

Driven by money and a stubborn curiosity, he refuses to ignore the eerie happenings. The deeper he digs, the more he realises that the answers lie beneath the ocean—where something dark and ancient waits. But now that he has uncovered the truth, can he escape it?

Starring GV Prakash Kumar, Divya Bharathi, and SabumonAbdusamad, Kingston is India's first-ever sea-based fantasy-horror adventure. With this, GV Prakash also completes 25 films as an actor.Directed by Kamal Prakash, it's a chilling mix of horror, mystery, and action—setting the stage for an epic trilogy, and reunites GVP and Divya for the first time after the success of Bachelor (2021).

The ocean is calling. Will you dare to dive in? Catch Kingston in theatres this week.

Rewind and Relive: Re-releases This Week

Lootera (2013)

Few love stories feel as delicate and heartbreaking as Lootera. Inspired by O. Henry's The Last Leaf, this film weaves a tale of love, betrayal, and longing between an archaeologist (Ranveer Singh) and a landlord's daughter (Sonakshi Sinha). With its stunning visuals, Amit Trivedi's soul-stirring music, and VikramadityaMotwane's sensitive direction, Lootera stays with you long after it ends. If you haven't seen it on the big screen before, don't miss this chance to experience its magic the way it was meant to be.

Kumbalangi Nights (2019)

There are movies, and then there are experiences—Kumbalangi Nights is definitely the latter. The story of four brothers steering through life in the backwaters of Kerala is as heartwarming as it is powerful. With unforgettable performances from FahadhFaasil, Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, and Anna Ben, and a story that challenges ideas of masculinity and family, it's a film that only gets better with time. If you missed it in theatres in 2019, now's your chance to watch it how it deserves to be seen—on the big screen.

Shaadi Mein ZaroorAana (2017)

What starts as a sweet love story takes an unexpected turn in Shaadi Mein ZaroorAana. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda, this film follows two strangers brought together by an arranged marriage, only for fate to throw them a curveball. A mix of romance and drama with a peppering of social commentary, it's the kind of film that keeps you hooked till the end. The re-release is a great chance to revisit a story full of love, heartbreak, and second chances.

Road, Movie (2009)

A journey, an adventure, and a love letter to cinema—Road, Movie, with stunning visuals, a soulful soundtrack, and a story that captures the magic of movies—is a film that deserves to be seen on the big screen. Directed by Dev Benegal, it follows Vishnu (Abhay Deol) as he drives an old truck-turned-traveling cinema across the desert, meeting fascinating strangers along the way. If you haven’t seen it yet, now’s the perfect time to hop on for the ride.

SeethammaVakitloSirimalleChettu (2013)

Real strength isn't measured in words or battles—it's often found in the quiet acts of love and support. SeethammaVakitloSirimalleChettu is a heartwarming Telugu film about family, relationships, and women's role in holding everything together. With beautiful performances by Anjali and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, this film reminds us that strength isn't just about standing alone—it's also about lifting others up. SeethammaVakitloSirimalleChettu was also one of the earliest blockbuster multi-starrers, bringing together Telugu superstars Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh.

Women's Day Special: Films That Celebrate Strength and Resilience

This Women's Day, revisit stories of courage, self-discovery, and empowerment on the big screen.

Fashion (2008)

Success doesn't come easy, and Fashion lays it all bare. Priyanka Chopra plays a small-town girl who rises to the top of the fashion world only to realise that you must pay to be famous. Madhur Bhandarkar's gaze shines with standout performances by Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. Fashion dives deep into ambition, identity, and self-worth. A reminder that finding yourself is the real success story.

Highway (2014)

An abduction turns into a journey of self-discovery in Highway. In her sophomore feature, Alia Bhatt delivers one of her most moving performances as Veera, a woman who finds freedom in the most unlikely place—far from the world she is aware of. Imtiaz Ali's storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and A.R. Rahman's soulful music add to the magic of the film.

Queen (2014)

Left at the altar, Rani doesn't wallow—she packs her bags and takes her honeymoon solo. Queen is a film that celebrates resilience, making you laugh, cry, and cheer as Rani (Kangana Ranaut) finds her strength in the most unexpected way. Going from heartbreak to self-love. Queen is a celebration of independence and joy, a reminder that sometimes, the best thing you can do is take a chance on yourself.