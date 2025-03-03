SC allows Ranveer Allahbadia to resume podcast, bars travel

In a significant ruling today, the Supreme Court directed popular podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his YouTube show The Ranveer Show, to ensure that future episodes are suitable for all age groups. The court emphasized the need for the content to maintain decency and refrain from promoting inappropriate material.

The court's decision came after concerns were raised about the nature of certain episodes. As part of the ruling, Allahbadia has been asked to provide an undertaking that his show will adhere to these guidelines going forward, ensuring that the content respects societal standards and is appropriate for viewers of all ages.

Additionally, the Supreme Court denied Allahbadia permission to travel abroad at this time, citing his need to cooperate with an ongoing investigation. The court clarified that he could seek permission to travel after joining the probe and fulfilling his legal obligations. In a separate development, the court addressed the ongoing India’s Got Latent remarks row, barring Ranveer Allahbadia from discussing the case on The Ranveer Show. The case has been under scrutiny due to its controversial nature, and the court deemed it inappropriate for discussion on the platform until the investigation concludes. While imposing these restrictions, the Supreme Court did permit Allahbadia to resume airing his podcast. However, this will be conditional upon his commitment to maintaining the standards of decency and appropriateness as outlined by the court. The verdict has sparked mixed reactions, with supporters praising the court's stance on content regulation, while others argue for creative freedom in digital media. The decision highlights the ongoing dialogue surrounding digital content regulation in India and the responsibility of influencers and content creators to adhere to legal and ethical standards.



