Hyderabad Comic Con 2024 Kicks Off with a Bang

Comic Con India brought the excitement early with an unforgettable cosplay workshop hosted by none other than Saurabh Singh Rawat and Zohair Khan (aka Kiwi Lemon Sorbet), held at the charming Aaromale Café in Film Nagar, Hyderabad.



Saurabh Singh Rawat, the Indian Cosplay Champion of 2024 and renowned illustrator from Mumbai, delivered a captivating presentation on the art of cosplay. His expertise spans over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, having crafted iconic costumes for celebrities like Uorfi Javed and working with top global brands. With his unique blend of traditional artistry and modern pop culture, Saurabh shared valuable insights into the creative process behind his incredible designs.

Joining him was Hyderabad’s very own cosplay veteran, Zohair Khan, known for his vibrant personality and remarkable ability to bring fictional characters to life. As one of the admins of The Hyderabad Cosplayers Club, Zohair’s contributions to the local cosplay scene have been immense, and his hands-on expertise made for an immersive experience.

The duo led an interactive session that inspired aspiring cosplayers in attendance. During the hands-on demonstration, they showed the audience how to create intricate costumes using simple materials such as foam, fabric, glue, and scissors. Their aim was to prove that cosplay is accessible to everyone, even with basic supplies. Attendees were not only wowed by the simplicity of their hacks but were also thrilled by the encouragement and practical advice shared by Saurabh and Zohair.

The energy in the room was palpable as participants walked away with newfound confidence, ready to take their cosplay game to the next level at the upcoming Hyderabad Comic Con!

So, get ready for the most epic weekend of the year in your city. Hyderabad Comic Con from 15th, 16th & 17th of November 2024 at Hitex