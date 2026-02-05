Satya Actor JD Chakravarthy Raises Objection to Obscene Song

Two days ago, television actor Prabhakar’s son Chandrahass courted controversy after writing and publicly reciting an obscene song as part of his film promotions. The incident, which took place during the promotional event of his upcoming film Barabar Premistha, shocked many both at the venue and on social media. Chandrahass is now facing severe trolling for his actions.

During the event, Chandrahass sang a song on stage that contained vulgar and objectionable language, drawing sharp criticism from several quarters. Telugu actor JD Chakravarthy, best known for his roles in Hindi films such as Satya, Shiva, and Vaastu Shastra, strongly objected to the incident. JD Chakravarthy, who was present at the event, later shared his views through a video message.



“I regret not walking out of the event immediately,” he said, adding that film promotions should never insult women or cross the boundaries of decency. He expressed shock over the content of the song and stated that equating abuse, trolling, and negative publicity with success is a deeply disturbing mindset. “Such behaviour damages the dignity of genuine artists who work hard for recognition,” he remarked.



JD Chakravarthy further pointed out that chasing likes and shares at the cost of values sends a dangerous message to society. Some netizens sarcastically commented that if publicity is the sole aim, even walking naked on the streets would attract more attention. “If society does not strongly reject this unhealthy trend, it could lead to far more harmful consequences in the future,” he warned.



In recent times, an unhealthy obsession with negative publicity has become increasingly visible, both in cinema and politics. Many believe that using abusive language or creating controversies guarantees instant attention. In this race for recognition, negative publicity appears to have turned into an addiction, with some seeking overnight fame through vulgarity rather than meaningful work.



Earlier, Telugu actor Sivaji sparked controversy by making derogatory remarks against women during the promotional event of his film Dhandora, which drew widespread backlash despite an apology. Similarly, actor Prithvi faced criticism for making comments against a political party in Andhra Pradesh while promoting his film Laila and faced trolls.