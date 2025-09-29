Satirical Post Lands Makers Of OG In Potential Legal Soup

Leading Telugu production house DVV Entertainment has landed in a legal tangle after a fresh case was filed against them over elevated ticket pricing and a controversial social media post.



The issue began when petitioner Barla Mallesh Yadav challenged the government memo allowing higher ticket rates for OG. The Telangana High Court subsequently extended a suspension of the memo, but only in his case.



Soon after, DVV Entertainment made a satirical post online, humorously offering Yadav a ₹100 discount on his ticket and inviting him to watch the film anyway. The post went viral but also sparked backlash.



Taking objection, Yadav said the case is still under hearing and that the producer’s sarcastic remark amounts to belittling the court’s order.

He further argued that such posts undermine the dignity of judicial proceedings and announced he would be filing another case against the production house.

