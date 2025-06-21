Sathi Leelavathi First Look Out

In today’s era, the family system is weakening, primarily due to a lack of emotions between individuals. Emotions are what sustain relationships forever.

It goes without saying how strong emotions need to be for two people from different families and backgrounds to come together and journey through life. Director Tatineni Satya is bringing this sensitive topic to the screen in a heartfelt manner with the film Sathi Leelavathi.

Starring Lavanya Tripathi and Malayalam actor Dev Mohan in lead roles, the movie is being produced by Naaga Mohan under the banner of Durgadevi Pictures, presented by the renowned production house Anandi Art Creations. Tatineni Satya, known for films like Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu and SMS (Shiva Manasulo Shruti), is directing this project.

Sathi Leelavathi is an attempt to narrate the bond between a husband and wife, not only emotionally but also in an entertaining way.

The film’s shooting has been completed, and post-production work is progressing rapidly.

The makers are preparing to complete the film as per the planned schedule and release it soon. Crafted as a feel-good movie, Sathi Leelavathi aims to captivate audiences of all sections.



The film features music by Mickey J. Meyer, cinematography by Binendra Menon, and editing by Sathish Suriya.

