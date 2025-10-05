Sasivadane a clean film without any vulgarity: Rakshit Atluri

‘Sasivadane’ is a romantic drama starring Rakshit Atluri and Komalee Prasad in the lead roles. Presented by Gauri Naidu, the film is produced by Ahiteja Bellamkonda and Abhilash Reddy Godala under AG Film Company and SVS Studios banners. Directed by Sai Mohan Ubbana, the film is scheduled for release on October 10. Ahead of its release, the makers held a press meet on Friday.

Speaking at the event, hero Rakshit Atluri said, "Three years ago, Teja garu narrated this story to me. Initially, I didn't quite understand the story when Sai narrated it - I couldn't grasp what he was trying to say. But I liked the individual scenes. I also watched his short films. The emotional scenes between the father and son, as he wrote them, are unlike anything we’ve seen in Telugu cinema so far. Sriman garu’s role will stay in everyone’s memory. The film has come out very well. Sai Kumar’s visuals showcasing the Godavari region are stunning, and everyone will talk about them. Gauri’s costumes, Sharva’s music, Anudeep’s background score, everything came together beautifully. Komalee is a fantastic actress. I hope Teja garu and Abhilash garu get a big success, and Sai earns a good name as a director. Cinematographer Sai garu is already receiving praise. We made a sincere, clean film with no vulgarity. When people walk out of the theatre, they’ll leave with joy. I can confidently say the film won’t disappoint anyone. ‘Sasivadane’ is releasing on October 10. Please watch and support it."

Director Sai Mohan Ubbana shared, "My father’s dream was to see me in the film industry. I thank Teja garu and Gauri garu for trusting and giving me this opportunity. After about ten days of shooting, Rakshit garu started believing in me strongly. ‘Sasivadane’ is now being brought before the media. Sai Kumar gave me brilliant visuals - he turned the story I wrote into a beautiful painting. Sharvanan and Anudeep gave us excellent music and background score. Komalee performed beyond what I imagined while writing the character. Sriman garu accepted the role immediately after hearing the story. His single-shot scene will be talked about a lot. Gary’s editing will be appreciated by all. Our film is releasing on October 10. We hope everyone watches and supports it."

Producer Ahiteja Bellamkonda said, "For ‘Sasivadane’, we worked hard with the goal of giving the audience a meaningful experience. The media has supported us right from the beginning. This film will not disappoint anyone. Due to my inexperience, there was a delay in the release. However, we all have strong faith in the content. Even before the film was completed, all rights were sold. I thank all the distributors who trusted me. Our trailer received a great response. As far as I know, Telugu cinema hasn’t seen a climax like the one in ‘Sasivadane’. I am grateful to SKN garu, our Ceded distributor Anish, director Yogi anna, the media, and our PR team for their support."

Heroine Komalee Prasad said, "‘Sasivadane’ is a very special film for me. The character I played is quite unique. Many in our team are newcomers, but everyone worked with great dedication. Our film is releasing on October 10, and I’m sure it will pleasantly surprise everyone in the theatre."

Cinematographer Shree Sai Kumar Dara added, "My film ‘Beauty’ was released last month, but technically, this is my first film. We all worked on ‘Sasivadane’ like it was a war. Ahiteja garu placed great trust in me. Rakshit garu supported all of us immensely – even when he was injured, he continued shooting, which was commendable. Komalee performed brilliantly. Gauri’s costumes and the color palette are being appreciated by many. Sai Mohan worked extremely hard for this movie. It’s only after people saw the visuals of ‘Sasivadane’ that I started getting more opportunities."

Executive Producer Sripal said, "The team of ‘Sasivadane’ worked incredibly hard to make this film. Gauri garu and Ahiteja garu produced it with great passion. The trailer has reached many people. I hope the film brings recognition to the director, Rakshit, Komalee, and the whole team."

Actress Ambika said, "We all put in a lot of effort for ‘Sasivadane’. We hope to see the results of that hard work on October 10. I sincerely wish the audience supports us."