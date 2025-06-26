Sara Ali Khan: Working in Anurag Basu Film A Dream Come True

In an exclusive interview to Deccan Chronicle, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan talks about her upcoming film ‘Metro…In Dino’, co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and her look in the song, ‘Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon’, which has received a lot of praise from fans.

Excerpts…



What inspired your look in the “Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon” song from Metro… In Dino, and how did you prepare for the role?



As far as the look is concerned, much like everything else, it’s Basu da’s brainchild and I think it definitely is not glamorous. It’s real and I feel like my character in this film is just an easy breezy girl that’s just figuring her life out. And I haven’t been given the opportunity to kind of showcase that in an urban but real sense before.



How do you feel about the response to the song and the film’s upcoming release?



I am so overwhelmed and grateful, honestly. The response has been really heartwarming. People are connecting with the music, the vibe, and even the look, it’s all so beautifully simple. It’s always special when a song makes you feel something real.



Your on-screen chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur has fans swooning—can you tell us about working with him and your experience on set?



I think it was great. I think he’s a very relaxed human being and actor and I think he makes the co-actor feel very very comfortable. And he’s very spontaneous and that allows for spontaneity. And it was amazing working with Adi!



With Metro… In Dino set to release on July 4, what are you most looking forward to about sharing this film with your fans?



This film is really special because I have always wanted to work with Anurag Basu sir. From watching and loving Metro to now featuring in it. Dreams really do come true. I have been an Anurag Basu fan – now I can say I am an Anurag Basu heroine too.

