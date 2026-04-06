Sara Arjun Praises Aditya Dhar and 'Dhurandhar' Crew

New Delhi: "History has been made", said actor Sara Arjun as she expressed her gratitude to the filmmaker Aditya Dhar and the entire crew of "Dhurandhar".Arjun essayed the role of Yalina Jamali in Dhar's directorial "Dhurandhar", which released in 2025 and its sequel "Dhurandhar: The Revenge". Released on March 19, it has already crossed the mark of Rs 1,500 crore at the global box office.

The actor shared a post on her Instagram handle on Sunday, which comprised a series of pictures featuring her alongside the crew. The actor said she realised Dhar would do "something special for cinema" when she met him.

"The first time I ever met Aditya sir, there was a look in his eyes. I realised that he would do something special for the cinema. At every single step of this journey, the sheer magnitude of that realisation revealed itself...But the peak detailing we all miss along the way hit me only when I looked back, after it was all said and done, and saw the army of people standing outside the frame," she wrote.

She said the post is dedicated to the "unsung heroes" of both "Dhurandhar" films.

"To the captain of the ship, @adityadharfilms and his direction team: the architects of our focus, who tirelessly worked to take this dream to the screen. To the producers and the production team, @dhar_lokesh Jyoti ma'am, @officialjiostudios @b62studios weathering the storms so we could stand in the light.

"To our DOP, @vik_now and camera team, who captured scale and soul in every frame.To our casting director, @castingchhabra and casting team, who set out looking for the right faces but ended up nailing the cast down to the very heartbeat," she said.

Arjun went on to praise costume designer Smriti Chauhan, makeup designers Preetisheel, and editor Shivkumar V Panicker among others.

"To the production design team, who built this sprawling universe from the ground up while the world wasn't watching. To the safety and stunt crews, who traded their safety for ours, so we could look invincible on screen...To the lighting, sound, and spot teams, who were the first to arrive and the last to leave: the first light of dawn and the last glimmer as the sun sets."

"To the countless others, your names may not be listed, but your contribution is impossible to overlook. Actors get to be the faces on the poster, but you are the spine of this cinema. Let's all applaud the sweat in the shadows just as much as the stars in the spotlight. Thank you to the entire crew of 'Dhurandhar'. History has been made," she added.

Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film also had R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, "Dhurandhar" revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.