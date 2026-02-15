Sara Arjun Has to Wait for Tollywood Roles?

A director says that Bollywood actress Sara Arjun has chosen a performance-oriented role for her Telugu debut film Euphoria, opting for a challenging path instead of a conventional commercial launch. He said that although her role as a minor who becomes a victim and later seeks justice is powerful, it may require her to wait a while before landing mainstream roles in Telugu cinema.

“Even though her character in Euphoria is strong and socially relevant, she may have to wait for some time,” the manager said. He added that Sara’s Bollywood career is expected to shine after Dhurandhar and her role as the lover girl, which added charm to an otherwise intense and gripping spy drama. “She is likely to get more offers from Bollywood than Tollywood, based on the kind of roles she is choosing,” he added.

According to him, Sara Arjun selected the minor girl’s role in Euphoria not to establish herself immediately in Tollywood, but because of the film’s strong message about teenagers being led astray by drugs and pub culture. “She wanted to convey a message to society through a topical story, which is why she has chosen such a role. As a result, she may have to wait before she gets a lover-girl role opposite big Telugu stars,” he explained, adding that she would eventually do more Telugu films.

Citing examples of Bollywood actresses who made different choices in their careers, the director mentioned Katrina Kaif, Sonali Bendre, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kiara Advani, who entered Telugu cinema as female leads in commercial films, while others chose more content-driven paths.

He also pointed out that even Deepika Padukone chose to play a pregnant woman named Sumathi in Kalki 2898 AD rather than a conventional heroine. “Now it is Sara Arjun’s turn to begin her Telugu journey with a role that has substance,” he concluded.