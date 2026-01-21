Sara Arjun Breaks Silence on 20-Year Age Gap With Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

Despite becoming the undisputed cinematic juggernaut of 2025, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continues to be at the center of a heated social media debate. At the heart of the conversation is the 20-year age gap between lead pair Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun.

In a recent candid interview with NDTV, Sara Arjun addressed the "noise" surrounding the casting, defending the creative choices made by the filmmakers and sharing her experience working on the record-breaking hit. Addressing the mixed reactions from audiences, Sara revealed that she was fully aware of the age difference before signing on. She opined that the narrative context of Dhurandhar necessitates the pairing, rendering the online criticism secondary to the script's requirements.



To maintain her mental well-being and focus during production, the actress took the drastic step of disconnecting from social media entirely.



While the internet debated their pairing, Sara had nothing but high praise for her co-star, Ranveer Singh. She credited him with creating a collaborative and supportive environment on set, describing him as a leader who prioritizes the entire team over individual performance.



Sara Arjun's next release is Euphoria in Telugu. In this Gunasekhar-directed movie, she plays the role of a college-goer.

