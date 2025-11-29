Sankranthi 2026 Box Office Bonanza: Five Major Telugu Films Set for Mega Clash!

Sankranthi is one of the biggest festivals in the Telugu states. Multiple films are lined up for release one after the other during the festive period, and most of the movies often turn out to be blockbuster hits. With just a month left to ring in the New Year and the Sankranthi festival, 2026 is going to be a special one because five major movies are scheduled for a Sankranthi release.

The Raja Saab



Prabhas’ upcoming movie, The Raja Saab, is a horror-comedy fantasy. The makers have locked January 9 as the release date. The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 400 crore. It co-stars Sanjay Dutt in a prominent role. The very first big film of the year being a Prabhas one means a lot for the box-office.



Jana Nayakudu



Jana Nayakudu is likely to be Vijay’s final film in his career as he has forayed into politics. It will release simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. It is expected to release on January 9, setting up a box office clash with Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. The film is directed by H Vinoth and is a remake of Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari.



Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu



Chiranjeevi-starring Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has generated positive buzz among the audience due to its songs and posters. Nayanthara will be seen as the female lead in the film. The action entertainer is directed by Anil Ravipudi, and the director might deliver a blockbuster hit with this movie. Expectations are riding high on the project. The song, Meesala Pilla, is a monster hit.



Bharta Mahashayulaku Wignyapthi



Ravi Teja is currently occupied with a new movie being helmed by Kishore Tirumala. The makers are eyeing a Sankranthi release. If everything goes as planned, Ravi Teja’s untitled movie will release on January 13.



Anaganaga Oka Raju

Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju was in the making for close to two years. The entertainer is gearing up for a theatrical release during the Sankranthi festive week. It will hit the screens on January 14.