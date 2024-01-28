This Contestant is Audience Favorite to Win Bigg Boss Kannada 10

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Kannada 10 winner has become talk of the town with netizens debating over who will clinch the title.

This season has been one do the most interesting one with several twists and turns. Colors Kannada roped n Kichcha Sudeep as the host yet another season owing to his popularity over the years.

Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestants are well known artists from the small screen and big screen. Each contestant has his own fan following on social media.

Twitter is flooded with tweets for each of these contestants. Right now, there are five finalists in the Bigg Boss Kannada house.

While netizens are rooting for their hot favourite, we hear that one finalist has garnered record number do tweets on X, so much so that Sangeetha has even surpassed previous season Bigg Boss Kannada winner Roopesh Shetty in popularity.

It appears, among the top 5 BBK10 contestants Drone Prathap, Karthik Mahesh, Sangeetha Sringeri, Vinay Gowda and Varthur Santosh, one contestant is the audience favourite and no prizes for guessing who that is. Yes. Sangeetha Sringeri is leading in popularity on social media and seems to be the hot favourite of the audience to win Bigg Boss Kannada 10.

We will know of the audience favourite on social media will also win the race in Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Grand finale on Colors Kannada tonight.