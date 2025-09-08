Sangeeta Phogat Breaks Down on Rise and Fall

Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, known for her grit and determination, showed an unexpected vulnerable side on the reality show Rise and Fall, breaking down as she expressed how much she misses her family. The emotional moment, which left fans shocked, highlighted the challenges of staying away from loved ones amid the competition.

During the breakdown, Sangeeta candidly admitted the difficulty of being separated from her family, leaving viewers wondering whether the star would continue to cope with the show’s intense environment. Fans are speculating if this could be a turning point in her journey, questioning whether she will quit or transform this emotional setback into a comeback.

This week on Rise and Fall, the house is divided into Workers and Rulers. Contestants Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha compete as Workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh hold the throne as Rulers. New episodes of Rise and Fall are available daily on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.