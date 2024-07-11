Sandeep Vanga pens unique role for Prabhas?

It is known that reigning star Prabhas is playing a police officer in his next film ‘Spirit’ with director Sandeep Vanga Reddy who is etching a challenging role. “Sandeep who is known for penning fiery and grey characters in his films like ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Animal’, is designing an interesting role for Prabhas too," says a source and adds,“Prabhas character starts off as a upright police officer but later begins to showcase his grey shades, realizing that honesty doesn’t pay in this new world,” he adds. In simple terms, it would transition from white to grey and would depict Prabhas in a unique and never-before-seen role. “Prabhas would be showcasing his grey and dark shades for the first time in his career and it would enthrall his legion of fans,” he points out.

After making films with a doctor as the protagonist in ‘Arjun Reddy’ and Ranbir Kapoor as a gangster in ‘Animal,’ Sandeep is working on a story that glorifies an honest and sincere police officer. “He is an expert in designing grey roles and this time he wants to give a new yet larger than life image for Prabhas,” he adds. The Prabhas-Sandeep movie is set to go on floors in December this year after Prabhas completes his other films like ‘Rajasaab’ and ‘Kannappa. “Prabhas is eager to work with Sandeep since he designs energetic and fearless roles,’ he concludes.