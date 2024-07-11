Sandeep Vanga pens unique role for Prabhas?
It is known that reigning star Prabhas is playing a police officer in his next film ‘Spirit’ with director Sandeep Vanga Reddy who is etching a challenging role. “Sandeep who is known for penning fiery and grey characters in his films like ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Animal’, is designing an interesting role for Prabhas too," says a source and adds,“Prabhas character starts off as a upright police officer but later begins to showcase his grey shades, realizing that honesty doesn’t pay in this new world,” he adds. In simple terms, it would transition from white to grey and would depict Prabhas in a unique and never-before-seen role. “Prabhas would be showcasing his grey and dark shades for the first time in his career and it would enthrall his legion of fans,” he points out.