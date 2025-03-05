Sandeep Vanga on Ranbir Kapoor’s Trust in Animal’s Nude Walk Scene

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023) wasn’t just a blockbuster; it was a film that ignited intense discussions. From its high-octane action sequences to its psychological depth, nearly every aspect was debated. But one moment stood out—the nude walk scene. Recently, Vanga shared how the scene came together and why Ranbir Kapoor embraced it without hesitation.

In a conversation with a Bollywood trade analyst, Vanga revealed the strong mutual understanding he shares with Ranbir. The actor never questioned the director’s creative choices, even when Vanga himself had doubts. Ranbir encouraged him to stick to his vision—a trust that proved crucial in bringing some of the film’s boldest moments to life.

Initially, prosthetics were planned for Ranbir’s thighs and lower body, and the early test shoots looked promising. However, on the final day of filming, the effect didn’t work as expected. Rather than trying to fix it, Vanga decided to shoot the scene out of focus, making it eerier and more impactful.

For most actors, last-minute changes—especially in such a sensitive scene—could have been frustrating. After hours of preparation, the prosthetics were scrapped. But Ranbir didn’t hesitate. “He just said okay immediately. No discussion,” Vanga recalled. The entire decision was made in just 10 minutes, adding to the film’s raw, authentic feel.

Vanga believes that this kind of trust makes filmmaking truly enjoyable. Success or failure is secondary—what matters most, he says, is conviction in one’s vision.