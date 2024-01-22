Sandeep Singh Praises Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi's Acting

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh. is known for having produced films like,” Ram Leela ",Mary Kom"Aligarh",Sarabjit “Bhoomi” and Jhund “also known for making -PM .Narendera Modi played by Vivek Oberoi and now ,"Main Atal Hoon” played by Pankaj Tripathi. Sandeep also debuted as director with Meera Chopra starrer film “Safed.” Sandeep Singh very boldly discusses the insider and outsider debate. Also speaks frankly about the hiccups faced by every filmmaker/director with a small budget film.

Facing financial problems and ranting about big production houses Sandeep Singh clearly states, “To begin with, if you think Yash Raj films and Dharma production will come to me with finances to produce films is not truly possible. They only have compliments for outsiders like us. Praising us they may compliment-Wow you are so talented but they will like to use outsiders talent for enhancing their production house to launch them .But never to enhance their progress.

Marketing about your work is more important than the content, “Everyone is surviving only by marketing themselves .If they are talented and do not market themselves they get buried in the pseudo aristocratic world. It is shameful and stressful for outsiders to be able to even survive. I can bet my last penny that all the filmmakers are in debt.”

Giving chance to newcomers ,” I have picked up all new writers for the film,”Safed “and P.M. Narender Modi. Even if we small film makers will write a better film than "Lagaan", we will never be able to get Aamir Khan. Actors prefer working in well-known production houses. No matter even if we may have a good story. All known stars will work in big production houses. Vicky Kaushal may sit and relish parathas with us but never give us a chance for narration. Vicky Kaushal was cast in Yash Raj banner‘s film titled,”The Great Indian Family. “The film didn’t do well at the B.O. Nonetheless it is a famous banner so he chose to do that film with them. Arjun Kapoor and Parieeti Chopra did a film like, “Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar '' again simply because of the banner. But outsiders like us have to dig the well on a daily basis .Getting finances and big stars is a herculean task. As big stars will never prefer to work with us.

Making films based on the biopic of P.M. Narender Modi and Atal jee ,”he adds, “I did not get any benefit from the political arena,” Let me know who has given me any financial support .We need enough finances to make a film. Nobody has financed a single penny.

Known for making biopics of political leaders, “Ram Leela, Aligarh and Jhund and,”Sarabjit didn't have any political story line. I have only made two Biopics-P.M Narendera Modi and Main Attal Hoon . I have to tell the story of P.M Atal jee .

Choosing Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Jee he says, “I had no other option.Pankaj is an excellent performer and in true sense a great actor. Having said yes to play Atal Jee he has worked very hard. He is an actor and does not behave like a star. So working with him was interesting, he brings a comfort level on the sets. He is a star in his own way. He directly converses with you on any project. Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi are the best actors to work with.

“Main Atal Hoon (stylised as Main ATAL Hoon) Hindi language biographical film directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmanu. It stars Pankaj Tripathi as Former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banner Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios.The film has already received rave reviews and is doing very well at the box office.