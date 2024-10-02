Sandeep Reddy wants to work for RGV

Maverick director Ram Gopal Varma seems to be happy and tweeted a video of ace director Sandeep Reddy Vanga talking about working with ‘Satya’ maker. ‘Siir I am Sandeep Vanga. Now, I want to learn filmmaking from you and I swear this on Mia Malkova, Dawood Ibrahim, Ayn Rand, and YOU’, RGV retweeted this along with a video. “I have learned filmmaking by just watching Ram Gopal Varma movies,” said Sandeep at an awards function after receiving an award for ‘Animal’.

Tagging the video, Ram Gopal Varma retweeted the wish of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and received a ‘mixed’ response from netizens. However, producer Lagadapati Sridhar draws parallels between RGV and Sandeep. ‘Both are experts in glorifying gangsters and were able to win the sympathy of the audience for their crazy characters. After RGV, it is the turn of Sandeep Vanga to re-define old-fashioned heroes and make them strong, fearless, and belligerent to keep the audience guessing about their next move,” he points out.



On his connection with Sandeep, Sridhar adds, “As a producer, I listened to ‘Arjun Reddy's script, and I was bowled over by the aggressive characterization of the hero. I instantly told Sandeep that it would rock in Bollywood, but I truly spotted a spark in him. However, I expressed my reservations about making the film in Telugu due to my conservative mindset. But it also rocked Telugu box office and proved me wrong,” he concludes.